Pune boy fights hardships, clears all CA levels in first attempt

Akde with his parents Akde with his parents

WHEN THE results of Chartered Accountant (CA) examinations were announced earlier this week, Sandeep Akde’s (23) residence in Dighi was full of action. Akde, the son of a security guard at a local petrol pump, had achieved what very few people can do – clear all the levels of the CA at the very first attempt. Besides the vast syllabus, Akde had to battle economic hardships at home to achieve his dreams.

As the news of his success became public, Sangeeta his mother could not stop her tears. His father, Devidas, said Sandeep was the first person in their family to have cleared 12th grade. “He has made us really proud,” said the father. Akde’s brothers Prabhakar (27) and Pramod (25) contribute to the house income by working as milk delivery boys and driving for a local travel company.

Watch What Else is Making News

“I did my schooling in a Marathi medium corporation school in our locality. During my first year of B Com, I took admission in English medium, which I think was a major turning point in my life,” he said. An exceptionally brilliant student, Akde had stood third in his school in Class X Board examinations. On completion of his graduation,he was even awarded with The Principal Award by the Ness Wadia College of Commerce for his outstanding performance in academics and extra-curricular activities.

With absolutely no financial backing, he joined the earn and learn scheme during his B Com that helped in a small way. “I had nobody to turn to as my family was initially skeptical of my decision to pursue Chartered Accountancy, so I took up a loan from the NYAS foundation and some of my friends were very helpful in supporting me financially. Also, my landlord provided me continuous support throughout my preparation in any way he could. “

His parents eventually overcame their doubts when he cleared the first level of the CA examination and encouraged him further to pursue his dream.

Asked about his feelings on his success, he said ,”I am extremely happy as I have made my parents proud. My future now looks promising and I hope to start my own firm someday.” His brothers were also extremely happy and proud for Sandeep and felt a renewed sense of hope for their family.

Sandeep is currently pursuing his article-ship with a local firm, C.V Deshpande & Co.,which he will finish shortly.