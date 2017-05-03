Pune: Boy critical after mother hits him with grindstone, father says she’s been depressed

The boy is said to be critical and the mother is also being treated in the hospital The boy is said to be critical and the mother is also being treated in the hospital

A woman, who has been suffering from depression, allegedly tried to kill her 11-year-old son with a grind stone and then tried to commit suicide by repeatedly hitting her head against the stone in their house in Guruwar Peth on Monday morning. The boy, who has competed in the national international swimming competition, is said to be critical and the mother is also being treated in the hospital.

According to Khadak police station, the incident took place around 8 am when the boy, identified as Harshawardhan Chavan, and his mother Anjali (35) were at home and his father, Ajit (42), had gone out for morning walk. When Ajit returned about 45 minutes later, he found Anjali and Harshawardhan lying in a pool of blood on the floor with severe head injuries. The two were immediately rushed to hospital and Ajit then informed the police.

Assistant inspector V D Kesarkar of Khadak police station, who is probing the case, said, “The primary investigation into the case suggests that the mother hit the boy in the head with the grindstone and later hit her head repeatedly against it. The boy has severe injury on the head and his condition is very critical. He is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit. The mother is also under treatment.”

Kesarkar added, “The father has registered an FIR and we have booked the mother for attempt to murder. The father of the boy has told that his wife is suffering from clinical depression for the last few months and has also been receiving medication from a psychiatrist.” He added that the boy’s father is a real estate agent and mother is a homemaker.

