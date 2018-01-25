Body of Army jawan found hanging from fan inside his residence

A 30-year-old Army jawan allegedly committed suicide at his residence on Tuesday afternoon. The body of Gopalsingh Sugreevsingh Chauhan, a resident of Housing Board in Yerawada, was found hanging from the ceiling fan, said police.

Police suspect that family dispute was the reason behind Chauhan taking the extreme step. Chauhan was on guard duty at a defence establishment at Dunkirk Lines on Ahmednagar Road, said police.

“The investigation points to a suicide. We have not yet found any suicide note. The primary probe suggests there were disputes over certain family issues. We are recording more statements to ascertain all the facts,” said Sub-Inspector Anil Lohar of Yerawada police station.

