Pune: BJP pushes for digital PCMC, more water but silent on many key issues

Taking over the reins of power in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday, the BJP put forth its agenda of prioritising digitalisation of civic functioning and resolving the water crisis in the city.

In response, the civic administration said PCMC will go digital, but in a phased manner.

In a signed letter addressed to the municipal commissioner, BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad President Laxman Jagtap said, “Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pushing for digital India, PCMC should also get on to the digital mode. Even Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made the state government’s functioning paperless. MLAs have been given touchscreen notebooks.”

Jagtap added that PCMC should take all steps to become the first paperless local civic body in the country.

The BJP has also urged the civic chief to introduce biometric attendance system for all civic meetings. “This will ensure that corporators regularly attend civic meetings and take active part in its proceedings. This will also help in stopping misuse of the system wherein corporators sign the muster whenever they please without attending the meetings,” said BJP general secretary Sarang Kamtekar.

He added that the party has also requested the PCMC to provide tablets to all 128 corporators. “Corporators should get information of meetings and other relevant events via emails, not letters or notices,” he said.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said, “E-governance is atop of civic body’s agenda…We will certainly be going digital, but in a phased manner. This is because there are too many files and documents as of now. We will have to do the change over, step by step.”

With regard to the tablets, Waghmare said it was up to the ruling party to pass a resolution in the civic general body meeting, to be held next month. “Once a resolution is passed, we will do the needful,” he added.

Pointing out that resolving water problem will be among the top priorities of the BJP rule, Kamtekar said, “Pimpri-Chinchwad is lifting water from Pavana river as per the 2012 norms. In the last five years, the water intake has remained the same, while the population has growth steadily. Therefore, the BJP will make efforts to lift additional quantity of water from Pavana dam to meet the requirement of the town.”

The party has also demanded that PCMC be allowed to get additional quantity of water from Andhra and Bhama Askhed dams.

Jagtap said since BRTS route is taking time to get started, it should be made available for two-wheelers. he added that PCMC should take steps to strengthen ‘Sarathi’ helpline.

The party has further demanded that oil paintings of Shiv Sena supremo late Balasaheb Thackeray and freedom fighter Veer Savarkar be placed in the civic general meeting hall.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Maruti Bhapkar has demanded that the civic standing committee should be held in the civic general body hall and not a closed-door hall. In a letter to the CM, Bhapkar said, “Since you have been promising a clean and transparent administration, will you ensure that all civic bodies in Maharashtra hold standing committee meeting in presence of residents and journalists?”.

He added that the CM should keep his word of providing transparency in functioning of civic bodies under the BJP rule.

