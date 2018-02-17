Pune BJP plans events to mark Shivaji’s birth anniversary

Pune unit of the BJP has intensified its efforts to assure the people that it is committed to the ideologies of Maratha king Shivaji. Pune unit of the BJP has intensified its efforts to assure the people that it is committed to the ideologies of Maratha king Shivaji.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections next year, the city unit of the BJP has intensified its efforts to assure the people that it is committed to the ideologies of Maratha king Shivaji. The city unit has planned various programmes to mark the birth anniversary of the Maratha king. The programmes prominently include a lecture series on the achievements of the Maratha king. The lectures would be held at 50 locations across the city from February 19 to March 4. “The main objective of the lecture series is to promote the achievements of the Maratha king. BJP corporators in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and office-bearers of the party would be leading these lectures,” said Yogesh Gogawale, convenor of the series and chief of BJP’s city unit.

Historian Pandurang Balkawade had recently held a workshop for the representatives. Gogawale said, “Shivaji established the Hindu empire. His governance policy was the best and idealistic. There was no discrimination on the basis of caste and religion during his tenure. The initiatives he had taken towards unity are still relevant.”

Meanwhile, proposals to allot garbage depot land for the Metro project and to set aside a plot of land in Chandni Chowk for Shiv Srishti, memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, were cleared at the General Body meeting of the PMC. During the meeting, BJP corporators, wearing saffron turbans, talked about the life and achievements of the Maratha king, while thanking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for proposing to set aside the land in Chandni Chowk for the memorial.

BJP leaders in the city had also put up banners in various parts of the city, claiming credit for getting a bigger land for the Shiv Srishti project. “We have fulfilled the promise of getting Shiv Srishti project on track,” the banners read.

The state government recently gave ‘mega project’ status to another Shiv Srishti project, which is being developed by Maharaja Shivchatrapati Pratishthan, led by historian Babasaheb Purandare, at Ambegaon Budhruk. Mayor Mukta Tilak has also directed the civic administration to hold various functions for the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Creative Foundation, led by city BJP vice-president Sandeep Khardekar, has organised a cultural festival — Kothrud Shiv Jayanti Mahotsav — at Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium in Kothrud.

