Pune: BJP copied our election manifesto, claims NCP

A day after the BJP declared its election manifesto for PMC, city NCP Saturday said the rival party was criticising development work done by the party and now has done “copy and paste” of NCP’s election manifesto. The Indian Express report on a comparitive study of election manfiestos of both ruling NCP and upbeat BJP indicated that their promises are much alike as they seek votes from citizens to gain hold over city politics.

“We thank the BJP for recognising good work done during our party rule,” said city NCP chief Vandana Chavan. She said the BJP has been criticising development work initiated in city but it has mentioned the same plans in their manifesto. The projects like metro rail, BRTS, waste management and health schemes are same as declared by NCP, she said. The NCP is working to retain its power in PMC, while an upbeat BJP, after its domination in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, is making an all out effort in the upcoming civic polls with an ambition of gaining power for the first time.

The BJP released its manifesto Friday while the NCP released it on December 29 even before the polls were declared.