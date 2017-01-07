Pune Biennale: Moving Art Spaces project inaugurated

Junk art works based on the theme ‘Migration – To Be And Not To Be’. Junk art works based on the theme ‘Migration – To Be And Not To Be’.

The Pune Biennale Foundation inaugurated the ‘Moving Art Spaces project’, a key participatory project of Pune Biennale 2017, on January 6.

The Moving Art Spaces or the shipping containers project –based on the theme ‘Migration – To Be And Not To Be’– has been curated by renowned Bina Sarkar Ellias, editor and publisher of the International Gallerie.

These shipping containers converted into art galleries are to be spotted at SSPMS ground, Shivaji Nagar, house works of international and national photographers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The series of photographs showcases chronicles of migrants whose histories have been chequered with hope, loss, struggle and fulfillment. Together with this, film documentary and poetry on migration are also being showcased at these shipping containers.

Besides this, Maharashtra-based artists including Nikhil Karoshi, Nitin Thakar, Aniket Patil, Jutendra Sutar under the guidance of Sunil Deshpande have created and installed life-size artworks made out of metal junk.

Noted members from the art fraternity were present for the inauguration which included Brinda Miller, Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, Bina Sarkar, Leena Kejariwal, Nazes Afroz, Rafeequ Ellias, Samar Jodha, Saiful Huq Omi (Bangladesh), Kishore Sharma (Nepal), Pablo Bartholomew, Adam Lach (Poland), Ricardo Fonseca (USA) along with Dr. Kiran Shinde, Varsha Chordia, Ritu Chabaria, Abhay Sardesari and many more.