Pune: Bhumata Brigade activists ‘rough up’ techie murder accused outside court

ACTIVISTS FROM Bhumata Brigade, led by Trupti Desai and others, attempted to ‘rough up’ Bhaben Saikia, the accused in the murder of an Infosys employee found strangled at her office in Pune. Saikia was heckled by Desai and other women activists when he was being produced before the Shivajinagar court in Pune on Tuesday, as his police custody had ended. The police, however, prevented Desai and others from getting close to Saikia. The incident happened when Saikia was brought out of the New Building of the court around 4.15 pm.

Local police then detained at least 12 to 15 workers, including Desai. They were released later in the evening. When contacted Desai said, “We thrashed the man who killed an innocent woman. When the entire political class is busy campaigning for the upcoming civic polls and are doing nothing for the safety of women, we decided to send this message to them and to those who feel women are weak. We were detained by the police and we were released in the evening.”

It may be recalled that Desai had come into limelight after she agitated for entry of women into Shani Shingnapur temple and other religious shrines in the state.

Meanwhile, the court in Pune remanded Saikia, to magisterial custody. Saikia has now been sent to Yerawada jail for the next 14 days.

The investigating officer in the case, senior inspector Arun Vaykar informed the court about the developments in the probe and requested for extension of two days in the police custody. Representing Saikia, Advocates Tosif Shaikh and Sajid Shah opposed the remand request. The court subsequently remanded Saikia to judicial custody for 14 days.

Taking the probe further, police have till now recovered the details pertaining to work hours of Saikia and Rasila, their phone and computer logs, pages of from various record registers of the company, among others.

Late on Tuesday, an offence was registered against Trupti Desai and other workers at Shivajinagar police station. Senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi confirmed that an offence has been registered. Desai and others have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections for wrongful restraint and deterring public servant from discharge of duty.