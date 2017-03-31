Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital: Patient dies; angry relatives blame doctors, create ruckus

Family members of the patient alleged that she died after being administered wrong injections. Family members of the patient alleged that she died after being administered wrong injections.

Relatives of a 58-year-old patient, who died during treatment at Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital in Pune, allegedly created a ruckus in the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday and also threatened to harm the doctors. According to police, the patient, identified as Manda Khaladkar, was admitted to the hospital with complaints of stomach pain and other symptoms on March 29. She died during treatment at 3 am on Wednesday.

Family members of Khaladkar created a ruckus and alleged that the patient died after she was administered wrong injections, said police. When Dr Shriraj Pawar, the on-duty doctor, was trying to explain the case to Khaladkar’s relatives, they allegedly started creating a ruckus and hurling abuses at the doctors. They verbally abused another doctor who was videographing the incident, said police. One of them allegedly tried to attack the doctors with a chair but was stopped from doing so. Khaladkar’s family members allegedly threatened the doctors, saying, “We will see you later, meet us outside the hospital.”

Based on a complaint by the hospital superintendent, police have booked two persons, Pandurang Khaladkar and Rahul Khaladkar, under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Institutions (Prevention of Violence Or Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Senior inspector Vijaysinh Gaikwad confirmed that an offence had been registered and the investigation was on. Police were yet to make any arrests in the case till late Thursday.

‘Our doctors were trying to counsel them’

Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director of the 850-bed Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital, where family members of a patient allegedly tried to attack doctors on Wednesday, said “immediate action” needs to be taken when a doctor is attacked by a patient’s relative. “Conveying the news of a patient’s death, or talking to a troublesome relative, are among the communication skills taught to medical graduates as part of the MBBS curriculum. But when a patient’s relative starts abusing and attacking the doctors, then immediate action has to be taken,” said Lalwani, Speaking on the incident, Lalwani said 58-year-old Manda Khaladkar from Parvati was admitted on March 28 at Bharati Hospital and Research Centre at 6.45 pm. She was suffering from acute gastroenteritis and further examination showed that she had bilateral pneumonia. Her condition worsened and she died at 3 am on March 29. The cause of her death is yet to be ascertained as the body has been sent for post-mortem, said Lalwani.

After her death, the patients’ relatives, Pandurang Khaladkar and Rahul Khaladkar, were counselled by Dr Sampada Kulkarni, Dr Vitthal Pawar, Dr Sumit Jagtap and Dr Shriraj Pawar, he said. He said Khaladkar’s relatives became violent when they heard she was dead, and started using abusive language against the doctors. Dr Jagtap was videographing the counselling process and Khaladkar’s relatives tried to manhandle him, said Lalwani. One of her family members tried to attack the doctors with a chair, said Lalwani.

“All our doctors were trying to do was counsel them… once they got abusive and tried to attack the doctors, we decided to file an FIR. The Violet Code (to deal with any kind of violence in the hospital) was immediately activated and the situation was brought under control,” he added. “We have 22 security guards on campus and there is a police station on the premises. Such incidents are seen when a patient dies within a short time of his/her admission to the hospital, or when they are in the ICU for a long time and family members have to pay a huge bill. At our end, we have conducted programmes for our post-graduate doctors, to train them on how to handle such situations,” said Lalwani. IMA praises security measures

In a press release, the Indian Medical Association’s Pune unit on Thursday lauded the role of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital for the prompt manner in which security measures were put in place. Resident doctors had participated in a five-day mass leave to protest a spate of attacks against doctors. The mass leave was called off only after assurances were given on upgrading security measures. According to Dr Mohan Joshi, outgoing city chief of IMA, as part of the new measures, only one person is allowed with the patient and a second family member is permitted to visit only between 4 pm and 6 pm. “This has also reduced the burden on traffic in the area,” added Joshi.

