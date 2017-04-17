Pune: BEG take pole spot with third win

Bombay Engineer Group (BEG), Khadki, took sole leadership of the Senior Division after scoring a facile 3-0 win over Central Railway (Pune Division) in the Surendra Anand Hockey Maharashtra League 2016 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar, Pimpri, on Saturday.

Playing their third match, BEG found their winless opponents tough to break down initially, before SS Kandulna scored in the 17th minute.

At half time, BEG maintained the 1-0 advantage. In the second half, the team made 2-0, when Sanjay Toppo had a brilliant angular hit get past the rival ‘keeper’ Avadhut S.

BEG made it 3-0 through a Ajit Shinde (41st) strike to complete the tally.

In the Junior Division, Chikalwadi YB registered their third win to take their tally to 15 points and into 5th spot in Group-A. Chikalwadi YB rode on the hat-trick by Arvind Pillay (2nd, 5th, 11th) to open up a 3-0 lead. Selvaraj Pillay (14th) made it 4-0.

