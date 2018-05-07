Pune-based Venture Centre bags ‘Incubator of Year’ award, wins $500

City-based Venture Centre has bagged the ‘Incubator of the Year’ award for 2018, presented by the Asian Association of Business Incubation (AABI). The centre, which will be awarded a cash prize of $500, will share the award with Shanghai Yangpu Technology Business Incubator, China. AABI has selected the Pune’s centre among other incubators from across 19 Asian countries.

“This international recognition will help us build much stronger international links for our startups and thereby promote technology, innovations and entrepreneurship,” said V Premnath, director, Venture Centre.

The Asian body has also recognised the works of WeInnovate Biosolutions, one of its incubateees at the centre, with AABI Torch Award for Internationalisation for 2018. This is only the third Indian company to bag the AABI award, which was constituted in 2009. WeInnovate Biosolutions will be presented a cash award of $1,000.

Venture Centre presently hosts 107 incubatees, another 25 associate incubatees and 158 pre-incubatees, whom they trian and provide lab and other assistance.

WeInnovate Biosolutions is a startup working on solving the problems of difficult-to-heal wounds by offering novel wound healing products and antimicrobial susceptibility diagnostics.

“An entrepreneurs’ journey is full of ups and downs and such an appreciation is overwhelming. With this, we hope to attain more international collaborations and business opportunities,” said Dr Milind Choudhari, Founder and CEO of the startup.

The awards ceremony will be held in June in China, where both the company and the centre can showcase its works globally.

