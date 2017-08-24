Pune-based trekker remains critical; kin struggle with expenses, friends pitch in

Padmesh Patil Padmesh Patil

ON August 14 at 9.30 in the night, when Pune-based trekkers Padmesh Patil and Prashant Nagpure left from the base camp of Mount Stok Kangri in Leh, they had set out with an aim to be the first one to reach the peak and hoist the National flag to mark the 70th Independence Day.

After walking for almost two hours, Nagpure felt unwell and decided to return to the base camp, while Patil continued his trek to Stok Kangri (6,153 metres), the highest mountain in the Stok Range of the Himalayas in the Ladakh region of northwest India. At around 6 am, he successfully reached the peak and as planned, hoisted the tricolour. However, on his way back, when he was at a height of 6,000 metres, he survived a 300-foot fall and injured himself. It’s been more than a week since he was hospitalised — first in Leh and later in Chandigarh — Patil has been on a ventilator.

Currently, Patil (32) is under treatment at PGI Hospital in Chandigarh and the family is struggling to meet the expenses. Amit Kulkarni, Patil’s childhood friend, who was with him from August 18 to August 22, before returning to Pune on Tuesday, said, “His parents did not even have money to travel to Chandigarh. Till now, his younger brother and one of his uncles have been taking care of him in Chandigarh. Now, somehow his father has arranged some money to reach Chandigarh to see Padmesh. Although we were told by the office of Guardian Minister Girish Bapat that the government will take care of all the medical expenses, there’s still no clarity when it will be done and to what extent. So far, the family has spent nearly Rs 70,000 on medicines, though other expenses are bare minimum given that it’s a government hospital.”

Nagpure, who returned to Pune last week, said Patil’s younger brother does not have a permanent job currently and his father is a car painter. The family, which also includes Patil’s wife and his four-year-old daughter, runs on Patil’s earnings that comes from his small computer hardware business in Warje.

“Before leaving for this trek, he had booked a house on home loan. I wonder how his family will manage to repay the loan and meet hospital expenses,” said Nagpure, adding that he and Kulkarni have begun collecting funds from their friends and acquaintances to help the family financially.

Patil was airlifted on August 18 through an air ambulance from Leh to Chandigarh for further treatment. “What is unfortunate and disappointing is that though we had reached the hospital at 9.30 am on August 18, ventilator could not be arranged till 4 pm, so we had to pump the oxygen with hands till then. Thankfully, nothing happened to Padmesh,” said Nagpure.

Talking about Patil’s present condition, Kulkarni said that the doctors have said there are no internal injuries, but Patil’s brain has stopped giving signal to his lungs. From the time he got hospitalised in Leh up till now, he’s been the same and there’s no improvement in Patil’s condition, says Kulkarni. “Owing to the fall and staying on the mountain for nearly five hours, the doctors say he’s gone into a shock with fear. During his initial days of hospitalisation, I myself saw that though he was unconscious, he would move and shake his hands and legs as if he was trying to save himself from falling. Fearing that the saline drips would have come out, they gave him an injection so that he could sleep,” he said, adding that a few days ago, Patil got a mild stroke and his blood pressure dropped drastically. Fortunately, the doctors controlled the situation on time, he says.

Nagpure and Patil had left for the trek through Delhi-based company Trek The Himalayas on August 9 and were supposed to return on August 18. “We had been saving for this trek for the past several months. While Padmesh has been into trekking for the last 7-8 years, I started accompanying him four years ago. Till we were in Leh, we were quite hopeful of his recovery because the doctors kept saying that once he will be taken to plains, he will recover within 42 hours. But it’s been more than a week and he’s still unconscious on ventilator,” he says.

