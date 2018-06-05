Pune-based startup among 15 firms at UN Environment Day global celebrations

The biggest advantage of switching to bamboo-based products is that annually, there is an estimated drop by 1.1 lakh kg of plastic use. (Source: Getty Images) The biggest advantage of switching to bamboo-based products is that annually, there is an estimated drop by 1.1 lakh kg of plastic use. (Source: Getty Images)

With an aim to promote bamboo as an alternative to plastic, a group of youngsters in Pune got together to establish Bamboo India in August 2016. In less than two years, the UN Environment selected the startup to participate and showcase its bamboo products at the global celebrations of the World Environment Day, hosted by India in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the last day of the programme, themed “Beat Plastic Pollution” and aimed at uniting the world to combat single-use plastic, on the last day, on Wednesday. The celebrations started on June 1.

Bamboo India is among 15 companies participating at the event to be held at Vigyan Bhavan. The firms are all working on developing alternate materials and products to replace plastic.

Yogesh Shinde, the founder-director of Bamboo India, said: “We were pleasantly surprised to receive a call from the UN who carried out a survey of Indian companies working in this area. Our only idea is to tell people that bamboo can be used as an effective alternative to plastic and bamboo can be used to manufacture products beyond mere artifacts.”

A variety of products are manufactured by the company, ranging from toothbrushes, speakers, cotton buds, paper straws, notepads, pens, razors, pegs, soap cases, hair combs, key chains and diwali lanterns. But the most popular ones, according to the owners, are toothbrushes and cycles. The cost of these items is anywhere between Rs 100 and Rs 500. The cycle costs a few thousands.

Ever since Maharashtra imposed a ban on plastic in March this year, the firm has seen a rise in the demand for its bamboo-based products, said Shinde. “In the initial days of setting up the company, we would struggle to sell even 100 toothbrushes a week. But now, our sales go up to 20,000 brushes per month. We are getting many more inquires about bamboo products,” said Shinde.

The biggest advantage of switching to bamboo-based products is that annually, there is an estimated drop by 1.1 lakh kg of plastic use. With bamboo being grown in the country widely, the company engages approximately 200 farmers across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Goa in bamboo cultivation. They are also provided training to farmers to make the products.

“The government wants to double the farmers’ income by 2022 and we are aiming to make some difference to the lives of these farmers. We have an MoU signed with MP and Assam governments,” said Shinde.

For every bamboo stick, which can fetch a farmer up to Rs 100, about 1,000 toothbrushes can be manufactured and it can be a sound income for the cultivators, a company representative said.

