Pune-based start-up holds 50 camps to check 2-wheelers

A Pune-based start-up has conducted over 50 camps in the city to check the condition of two-wheelers. The camps aim at bridging the gap between understanding road safety and taking measures to ensure that bikers ride safely. Founded by three alumni of the Pune College of Engineering — Akash Bhaltadak, Gaurav Virkhade and Azam Shaikh —’Tight The Nut’ is a one-stop two-wheeler service company, which also provides pick-ups. Operational since last year, company founders say that after serving nearly 5,000 customers, they realised that two-wheeler riders conduct maintenance work only after a breakdown or accident, while it is supposed to be the opposite.

“Maintenance is a preventive measure but customers don’t consider it that way. Also there is a lack of awareness among people regarding the traffic and road safety rules. Pune has a much larger number of two-wheelers than the rest of India and there has been an exponential rise in road mishaps and accidents. I feel informing the public about safety measures is extremely important. So far we have conducted 50 such campaigns till date and plan to continue conducting these events at corporate companies and colleges as well,” said Akash Bhaltadak, co-founder of the company.

In the next few months, the company would take such camps to nearby cities as well. At the camps, technicians conduct a free two-wheeler check-up camp, educating owners on various issues in bike and what safety concerns it may lead to besides telling them what actions are supposed to be taken to avoid failure of control.

“They are also taught the technical aspects of two wheeler and how to maintain the two wheelers. The focus

is on education regarding traffic rules and road safety,” he said.

Stating that their company believes that road safety and bike maintenance education has to be taught at academic level itself once students are eligible for the driving license. The company is striving hard to do it and will now conduct similar workshops in colleges across the city, he added.