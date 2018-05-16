Pune-based C-DAC to help Morocco set up IT hub

M J Akbar, MoS, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), recently announced the decision during an event. M J Akbar, MoS, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), recently announced the decision during an event.

City-based Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will be helping Morocco in setting up a Centre for Excellence in IT (CEIT). M J Akbar, MoS, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), recently announced the decision during an event. As part of the joint venture, the C-DAC will initially provide training to Morocco’s IT experts in India before the services are expanded at the centre which will be established in Casablanca.

“The agreement comes as part of the MEA’s collaborations with Morocco. C-DAC will train the IT professionals in India and they, in turn, will extend the training to others at the newly-established CEIT. We will also design IT-based programmes and courses for them,” Hemant Darbari, director general, C-DAC, told The Indian Express.

For more than six decades, the two countries have been partnering to address various issues.

Highlighting the times in which IT is growing powerful, Akbar said that the government’s today need to respond to people’s needs, particularly the young, twice more than what was present earlier.

“So, we need to develop technology that can be used to reinvent the government as an efficient platform offering incorruptible services. Along with this, we need to see how an ecosystem can be created to help people and governments engage in this fast-changing environments,” the MoS stated.

Earlier, the C-DAC had signed similar IT-based collaboration agreements with Vietnam, Kazhakistan and Armenia.

