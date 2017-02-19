Pune: Basant Utsav to be held at Empress Garden today

Continuing with its 12-year-old tradition, the Basant Utsav is back in the city, with the latest edition scheduled to be held at Empress Garden Sunday. The event — which will be presented by Bangiya Sanskriti Samsad, the oldest Bengali Association in Pune — would include cultural activities, including classical dance and folk song performances.

Celebrated Rabindra Sangeet artiste Jayati Chakraborty will also take part in the Basant Utsav 2017. Starting at 9.15 am, lunch, tea and snacks would be served at the event. Every year the event focuses on songs composed by Rabindranath Tagore as well as his dance dramas.

Participants for the event will come from all over Pune. The Basant Utsav 2017 is open to all. Tree plantation will also take place during the event while a certain number of trees would be donated to Empress Garden.