Pune: Bank of Maharashtra marks Business Commencement Day

Bank of Maharashtra. Bank of Maharashtra.

Bank of Maharashtra celebrated its 82nd Business Commencement Day on February 8. High net worth customers from Pune were invited for the event. Executive Director R K Gupta talked about the business of the bank and pointed out how the bank runs a business of Rs 2,45,000 crore. He also talked about the bank’s business share in the IT hub of Maharashtra and the potential business it can earn from Pune. As part of the festivities, the bank launched a prepaid card for its customers. The card, launched in partnership with RuPay, will offer an alternative to cash transactions, promoting the adoption of digital economy.

Ravindra Marathe, MD and CEO, informed about the present economic environment and the subsequent position of the bank. He also discussed the internal and external factors that affects banks and business houses. He asked the customers to give more opportunity to serve them by bringing more business and continue their patronage. The bank has recently tied up with Future Generali India Insurance and Cigna TTK Health Insurance to provide insurance-related facalities to its customers, said Marathe.

“At Bank of Maharashtra, it is our endeavor to provide quality customer service at our branches via digital channels like mobile banking, internet banking, POS machines, ATMs etc. With the addition of prepaid card launch and tie up with insurance company it will be a value addition to our customer service,” he added.