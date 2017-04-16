Pune: Awareness programme on MEMS held

The Dignity Foundation recently organised an event about BVG-MEMS Ambulance awareness and demonstration. The objective of the event was to create awareness about the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) project. The meet covered the “Dial 108” project and the reach of services across the state. The audience was then presented with the First Responder programme, that deals with first aid kits and its awareness.

The project will help supply specialist ambulance services to a larger population in Maharashtra. Presently, MEMS project has a total 937 ambulances, including 233 Advanced Life Support (ALS) and 704 Basic Life Support Ambulances (BLS) with over 5,000 EMS doctors and is operated by BVG India Ltd and UK Specialist Ambulance Service (UKSAS).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now