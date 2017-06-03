Auto driver arrested for making ‘objectionable comments’ about woman

The Crime Branch of Pune Police has arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly molesting a woman working with an IT company in Kharadi. The woman had lodged a complaint in this case at the Bundgarden police station last week. The accused has been identified as Tausif Nizam Qureshi (28), resident of Parvati Darshan.

In a press conference Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pankaj Dahane said Tausif had passed objectionable comments about an IT professional while she was standing at the Maldhakka chowk.

Police said that the woman overheard the autorickshaw driver passing comments she found objectionable around 4.30 pm. So she questioned him and later lodged an FIR under sections 354 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During investigation, a crime branch team led by senior inspector Sitaram More gathered information from autorickshaw drivers and traced Tausif. “The woman has identified Tausif,” said Senior Inspector More.

Meanwhile, in the last one week, the Crime Branch has arrested four people allegedly involved in robbery and theft cases. Police have identified the accused as Pratik Vitthal Gaikwad (27) of Tadiwala Road, Ganesh Adinath Lokhande (23) of Ambil Wada, Alim Salaulla Khan (24) of Kudalwadi and Naresh Lakshman Shinde. The police have recovered 122.89 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 4.54 lakh.

DCP Dahane said that an 84.39 gram gold chain has been recovered from accused Naresh Shinde, who works as a labourer. During probe, Shinde said that he stolen the chain from a person near Jai Hind Talkies in Khadki area at least six months ago.

However, the owner of the chain has not lodged any theft complaint in this case. Police have announced that the owner of the chain can approach the crime branch and file an FIR in this case after producing proof of ownership.

