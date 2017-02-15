Pune ATS seizes countrymade firearms

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has seized three countrymade firearms and five live cartridges and have arrested two persons for their possession. An ATS team was working on a tip-off and arrested two persons, Pankaj Hinge (27) alias Gazni, a resident of Ravet and Sanju Sarsar (19), a resident of Bopodi. Police have seized from them one countrymade pistol, two countrymade revolvers, five rounds total worth Rs 1.21 lakh. Police said Hinge is a criminal on police record and has three offences against him.