Pune: At Sinhagad Fort’s Zilla Parishad guesthouse, 20 bookings in 10 years

Located within the premises of the famous Sinhagad Fort, a guesthouse run by the Zilla Parishad lies abandoned. In the last 10 years, the guesthouse has received only 20 bookings. The booking register, accessed by The Indian Express, showed that in 2013-2014, the guesthouse saw five bookings, while in 2015-2016, it registered only four bookings. The preceding years, 2010 and 2011, witnessed two and one booking respectively. In 2009, five bookings were made. While no booking was registered in 2008, only three bookings were made in 2006-2007.

Surprisingly, the booking charges, Rs 400 per day, have remained unchanged in the last 10 years.

The guesthouse, built almost 15 years ago, doesn’t seem to be in good condition. The iron grill door at the entrance is rusted and the entry passage is covered with dirt and dust.

The floor and furniture in the guest house’s rooms look like they haven’t been cleaned in years. While the rug on the floor is torn in multiple place, the non-functional wash basin is full of grime and dust.

The caretaker, who is in his late 50s, lives in a dilapidated structure right outside the guesthouse. Apparently, his residence was also a guesthouse earlier but after its condition deteriorated, a new guesthouse was built by the Zilla Parishad.

According to two boards kept outside the guesthouse, it was inaugurated by NCP leader Ajit Pawar and after it was renovated, it was inaugurated by NCP leader Supriya Sule. Neither the date of inauguration nor the date of renovation is mentioned on the boards.

Local shopkeepers claimed they have never seen the guesthouse open in the last few years. Purushottam Kamble, who runs a kiosk that sells traditional Maharashtrian food outside the guesthouse for two decades, said, “I hardly see anyone coming to the guesthouse. I have always seen it closed.”

On the condition of the guesthouse and the low footfall, Sudhir Mane, deputy engineer, panchayat samiti, Haveli, admitted that keeping the place clean was one of the main challenges, and the lack of cleanliness often deterred visitors. “We don’t have enough staff to maintain the guesthouse. Besides, there’s a lot of moisture in the air and everything gets corroded, be it the furniture or the building facade,” he added.