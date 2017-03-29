Pune: As mercury soars, govt gears up to handle heat exhaustion cases

THERE was a two-fold rise in the number of persons suffering from heat exhaustion last year across the state, according to the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS). With the India Meteorological Department predicting an even hotter summer this year, the state health department has directed all talukas to report cases of heat exhaustion every week from April 1.

In the summer months of 2015 and 2016, the state run 108 toll-free number received calls from as many as 3,943 persons suffered from hyperthermia and heat related exhaustion across the state.

Emergency medical services (EMS) ambulances assisted 1,255 persons suffering from heat exhaustion in April – May 2015 and the number doubled to 2,688 in April-May 2016, Dr Dnyaneshwar Shelke, chief operating officer of BVG (India) that runs MEMS, told The Indian Express.

Amravati district saw the highest number of persons suffering from heat exhaustion — as many as 462 — in the summer months of 2015 and 2016. Mumbai came in second, with calls from 356 persons who were suffering from heat exhaustion and required the assistance of EMS ambulances. The number of persons suffering from heat exhaustion in Pune district was also high, and at least 145 persons had to avail the assistance of state-run EMS during the summer months of 2015 and 2016.

At Yavatmal and Chandrapur districts, over 200 persons sought assistance for heat exhaustion in two years.

MEMS is a state government project under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), operated by Bharat Vikas Group (BVG) India Limited and UKSAS (United Kingdom). Symbiosis International Centre, its academic partner, is involved in training doctors. While an emergency response centre has been set up at the district hospital in Aundh, as many as 937 ambulances have been stationed at strategic locations across the state.

“We have given specific instructions to call the toll-free number, 108, if a patient has hot flushed skin, elevated body temperature, deep rapid breathing, decreased urine output, intense thirst, confusion, dizziness and symptoms such as nausea and vomiting,” said Shelke. With temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius in the city and in the state, the health department has now sought a weekly report on cases of heat exhaustion, said Dr H H Chavan, Deputy Director (health) Pune circle.

“We have alerted 244 primary health centres in Pune division — including Pune, Satara and Solapur districts, 48 rural hospitals, nine sub-district hospitals and two district hospitals — about the need to set aside ‘cooling rooms’ for patients suffering from symptoms of heat. Two beds will be set aside in these cooling rooms… cold sponges and IV fluids will be provided at these centres,” said Chavan.

According to Deputy Medical Officer Dr Anjali Sabne, 60 hospitals and dispensaries have been instructed to start reporting cases of headache, fever and giddiness.

