Pune: Artists station themselves, give a new perspective to Railways

PUNE RAILWAY station is set to don ‘a studio look’ with works of over 50 artists to be displayed at various corners of the station. The art works of professional and amateur artists—capturing trains, railway operations, stations and character of Pune city –were unveiled on Tuesday to be installed at various locations at Pune Railway Station and Pune Division office. The paintings – which also includes abstract works from some of the most renowned painters in the city and also cartoons emphasising importance of cleanliness – were made by the artists at the Pune Railway Station last week as part of the division’s cleanliness and beautification efforts.

The paintings also include contributions by railways’ own staffers as well.

At a function held at Platform No 1 of Pune Station on Tuesday morning, the works were displayed for the guests as well as passengers to appreciate. Pune Divisional Railway Manager B K Dadabhoy, Malojiraje Chhatrapati, General Secretary-All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society, cartoonist Mangesh Tendulkar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Krishnath Patil and Saumitra Prasad, Chief Marketing Officer, Kokuyo Camlin were present on the occasion. Artists were felicitated at the event.

“This is a first of its kind beautification effort taken at a railway station. In fact, this effort has been appreciated by the Union Railway Minister himself who has sent a special message congratulating us. We hope that other divisions will follow the example,” Dadabhoy said.

Tendulkar suggested that if the railway administration decides and takes initiatives, railway stations can emerge as spaces to display artworks by local artists especially in smaller cities and towns which don’t have proper platforms unlike in big cities.

Sher Khan Pathan (48), who works as a shunting master, at Pune Station, also contributed his bit by painting a train rake.

“I got to know about the ongoing activity on the second day of the programme after I finished my duty. I got only 4-5 hours and very little time to plan my ideas, but I’m happy with the outcome and the appreciation it received,” said Khan.

