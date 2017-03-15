Pune: Arms dealer held, 11 country-made pistols, live cartridges seized

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

ANTI-DACOITY Cell of Pune Police arrested an illegal arms dealer and seized 11 country-made pistols and 29 live cartridges. The arrested arms dealer, identified as Matin Shaikh (37), resident of Juna Bazaar, Ahmednagar allegedly sold arms to gangsters in Pune and Ahmednagar. On March 6, police had arrested Prashant Dhumal (30) who is linked to Nilesh Ghyaval gang and had nabbed him with a country pistol when he was visiting East Street in Pune Camp area.

Watch What Else Is Making News

During investigations, Dhumal revealed to the police that his friend, Swpanil Kulkarni, who was lodged in Yerawada prison in an unlinked case had supplied him the pistol. Anti-Dacoity Cell then obtained Kulkarni’s custody and interrogated him and found that Ahmednagar-based Matin Shaikh was the supplier of arms to him and many others.

“We also got to know from our sources that Shaikh was to visit Pune camp area on March 10. Accordingly, we laid a trap and nabbed Shaikh and also seized one pistol and four cartridges. He was booked under Section 7 (25) of arms act as well as sections 37 (1) of Maharashtra Police Ordinance,” said Rajendra Kadam, Senior Police Inspector.

After Shaikh’s arrest, he told police that he buys illegal arms from Madhya Pradesh and then, after smuggling them into Maharashtra, sells them to criminals in Pune and Ahmednagar area. “We have seized a total of 11 country-made pistols and 29 cartridges in this operation from Shaikh and his customers,” said Kadam. Police have arrested Shaikh and two of his customers namely Pandharinath Sangale (34) and Shahnavaz Khwaja (46). On Tuesday, the trio was remanded to police custody by a magisterial court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now