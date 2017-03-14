Pune: App to help build business network

A Pune-based start-up company recently launched a mobile app that promises to help build business network. Ablifree is a location-based business card-sharing application developed by Bluemark Software, which was launched last month and has already obtained 1,200 users. “My friends and I founded a start-up company in digital marketing. Soon, we realised that most of our clients were facing difficulties in building business contacts. That’s when the idea of this kind of app came to us,” said Govinda Sadamate, founder of Bluemark Technologies.

“The application requires users to register and create an account. Basically, it is about sharing visiting cards with details of one’s business. The app screens geographical location and displays virtual cards of people in that location. Basically, it operates like a business search engine,” he said.