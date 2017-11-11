Pune, and its feverish pace, central theme of disease expert’s book of verses

Ya Anam Shaharat, a collection of poems Ya Anam Shaharat, a collection of poems

When State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate is not busy tackling epidemics such as H1N1 (swine flu) or dengue, the 51-year-old health officer takes on the role of a poet, and comes up with some hard-hitting sonnets. Ya Anam Shaharat (In this anonymous city), a collection of poems by Awate, was recently released by director and poet Nagraj Manjule at the National Film Archive of India (NFAI). The collection of Marathi poems captures his angst at the feverish pace at which the city is growing, says Awate. The city is the central theme of this collection of poems, and Awate uses poetry to explore its psycho-social topography.

“I come from a rural background and urbanisation was an entirely new phenomenon post-globalisation,” Awate said. “Globalisation has created a flat world in which all cities have lost their distinct originality,” says Awate, who feels that “for a sensitive poet, all cities ultimately become anonymous, nameless entities”. Though the city is the main theme, Awate points out that his poems deal with various issues that affect the human existence. His poetry speaks about a wide range of subjects such as farmers’ suicides, the suicide of Rohith Vemula, and the teachings of Gautam Buddha.

Awate, who started writing poems at the age of 10, completed his MBBS degree from Dr Vaishampayan Memorial Medical College, Solapur. His passion for literature also prompted him to get a master’s degree from Shivaji University, Kolhapur. While he worked in rural areas of Maharashtra as a medical officer for 13 years, he also made his mark in the literary world. Awate has edited `Pakharanchi Shala’, a children’s magazine, co-authored the book ‘Kaldarshi’ along with late Marathi author Arun Sadhu, and even produced a documentary on tuberculosis — Step Towards TB Free India – Kshay Rog Mukt Bharat, Ek Prayas.

From representing India in the field of public health emergency management at various international workshops, to being felicitated for best rural health service, this doctor with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project prefers to describe himself as “a poet who is concerned about the viruses that affect basic human nature”. “I deal with communicable diseases caused by various viruses and bacteria, but the poet in me is more concerned about viruses affecting basic human nature. As a poet, microbes attacking peaceful human existence disturb me,” says Awate.

