Pune: Analysis of ‘most active parliamentarians’ Barne, Sule shine in attendance, debate

MAVAL MP Shrirang Barne has once again emerged as the “most active parliamentarian” from the Pune district with about 92 per cent attendance and vigorous participation in debates (222), moving of private bills (12) as well as raising questions (788).

Barne is closely followed by Baramati MP Supriya Sule, who although has a better attendance (95 per cent) and equal number of questions asked (788), lags in participation in debates, the analysis by PRS India for the period between June 1, 2014 and April 12, 2017 shows. Sule has moved same number of private bills (12) as Barne.

Both these MPs scored better than the national average of performance of an MP on the four criteria namely attendance (80 per cent), debates participation (50 per cent), questions asked (199) and moving of private bills (1.5).

“I participated in debates where issues concerning farmers and those concerning the Indian Railways. I also raised need of electoral reforms and issues faced by the railway passengers. I asked questions pertaining to local issues such as delay in laying of Pune-Lonavala third railway line, allocation of funds to Hindustan Antibiotics, among others. If you see my performance is in fact best in the entire state,” said Barne.

Pune MP Anil Shirole has lived up to his ‘silent public representative’ image as although he has a formidable attendance (94 per cent) has remained largely mum during the sessions with participation in only 12 debates, asking 89 starred and unstarred questions. He has moved no private bill.

Shirur MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, although has a poor attendance (66 per cent), but asked 747 questions and participated in 22 debates. He has moved five private bills so far.

In the Rajya Sabha, NCP’s Vandana Chavan has 66 per cent attendance (national RS average 78 per cent). She has participated in 28 debates, raised 205 questions and moved one private MP’s bill.

Among the most prominent issues raised by Chavan are the those concerning security and welfare of women. She also participated in debates concerning educational and electoral reforms.

BJP’s Sanjay Kakade has a meagre attendance of 18 per cent, no participation in debates and so far asked only five questions. Kakade has moved no private bills.

