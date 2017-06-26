Pune Ammunition Factory blast: Top officer transferred, action against others

The explosion in the building number 171 of the F2 section of the factory had killed two workers on June 15. The explosion in the building number 171 of the F2 section of the factory had killed two workers on June 15.

Senior General Manager of the Ammunition Factory, Khadki (AFK), who is the topmost officer of the establishment, has been transferred on the backdrop of the recent blast in the factory that killed two workers. An officer in-charge of the blast-affected section of the unit has also been internally transferred and more actions are expected to be taken.

Sources from the AFK told the Pune Newsline that SGM C S Vishwakarma was transferred to an establishment of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) in Kanpur. Another officer — who was in-charge of the F2 section of the factory, where the blast took place — has been internally transferred to transport section. Further actions are expected against staffers who were responsible for the safety measures of the blast-hit section.

The June 15 explosion in the building number 171 of the F2 section of the factory, which was deemed unfit for use 10 years ago, had killed Ashok Dubal (52) and Maria Rock (48), two experienced workers. The explosion had occurred when the two were transferring the stored explosives from that building to another, ahead of a scheduled safety audit, which was conducted four days after the incident.

Taking swift steps to calm the anger among workers, the administration immediately had completed the process of giving jobs on compassionate grounds to the family members of the two workers. Both the families were also given compensation of Rs 10 lakh. An officer from the AFK said the order to transfer Vishwakarma with immediate effect was issued on Friday.

AFK is a key manufacturing unit of the OFB and mainly manufactures cartridges (bullets) for firearms used by security agencies, grenades, mortar shells, mines, rockets and also cartridges for civilian use. At the factory, the manufacturing takes place in mainly two sections – the Danger Building, where explosives are stored and filled into the empty cases and the Non Danger Building, where empty cases are molded before sending to the Danger Building. The Indian Express had reported about the disproportionate number of workers in the two sections at the AFK, leading to serious safety concerns.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App