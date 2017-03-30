Pune: Almost 3 months after inauguration, PMC sports complex remains closed to public

The complex is sprawled across 9,000 sq ft. (Arul Horizon) The complex is sprawled across 9,000 sq ft. (Arul Horizon)

Nearly three months after it was inaugurated by senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, the PMC sports complex at B T Kawade Road is yet to open its doors to public. Pawar had inaugurated the complex, which is being constructed by the PMC’s Garden Department, on January 4 this year. Part of the work remains incomplete due to a delay in releasing funds.

“While most of the work has been completed, we are yet to finish landscaping as well as electrification work, which is estimated to cost Rs 50 lakh. But funds will be sanctioned only in the new financial year. Once funds are released, we should be able to complete the pending work by July 2017,” said Amol Rudrake, junior engineer of the PMC, who has been supervising the project. The work on the sports complex began over five years ago, in 2012, and Rs 3.5 crore has been spent on its development so far. Sprawled across an area of 9,000 sq ft, the state-of-the-art sports complex will not only offer play area and facilities for popular games such as tennis, basketball, badminton, table tennis, billiards and karate, but also traditional games like kho-kho and kabaddi. Currently, work on the skating rink is going on, and it is expected to finish in 10 days.

A few months ago, when the boundary wall of the sports complex was still under construction, unidentified people used to enter the premises. After the PMC Garden Department noticed a broken windowpane, it sent a letter to the PMC’s security department, demanding security personnel for the complex. “No such incident has been reported after the guard was appointed. Work on the boundary wall has also been completed,” said Rudrake. Interestingly, a biogas plant was supposed to be constructed on the land originally. But the plan was strongly opposed by local residents. Surekhatai Kawade, a former corporator of the area, suggested that a sports complex be built instead on the land.

