Pune airport to get e-Visa facility by month-end

Pune Airport (Express Photo) Pune Airport (Express Photo)

E-Tourist Visa (eTV) facility for foreign tourists will be rolled out at Lohegaon Airport from by the end of this month, officials have said. This means that foreign tourists from as many as 116 nations, having friendly relations with India, will be able to land at Pune Airport by applying for a visa electronically, only four days in advance of arrival.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The e-Visa facility, enabled by Electronic Travel Authorisation, is currently available at 16 airports in the country.

Airport authorities informed about the facility at a meeting of Airport User Consultative Committee (AUCC) and Airport Advisory Committee Meeting (AAC) chaired by city MP Anil Shirole.

“The infrastructure that was required for starting of eTV has been put in place and we are hopeful that by the end of March the facility will be open for use,” said Ajay Kumar, Director, Pune Airport.

The meeting also discussed construction of planned new integrated terminal building and reconstruction of old terminal building and cargo complex at civil enclave with an estimated cost of Rs 475.39 crore.

“The traffic at Pune Airport is growing at a rate of 23 per cent and there’s a growing need of expansion until the new airport for the city can be built. We have got some success in our plan as the Air Force has agreed for handing over of additional land of 16 acres in addition to 15.84 acres of land already marked for development,” said Shirole.

Anant Sardeshmukh, Director General, Marhatta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, suggested that a solar power project should be undertaken at the Pune Airport on the lines of a similar project implemented at the Pune Railway Station with help of corporate house.