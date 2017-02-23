Pune Airport: Manohar Parrikar okays allotment of additional 18-acre land

DEFENCE MINISTER Manohar Parrikar gave an in-principle nod on Wednesday to allotment of additional 18 acres of land for the expansion of the Pune International Airport. A meeting in this regard was held in New Delhi on Wednesday, which was attended by Parrikar, union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prakash Javadekar, Pune Guardian Minister Girish Bapat, Pune MP Anil Shirole and S Raheja, who is member of the Airport Authority of India.

Speaking after the meeting, Bapat said, “Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has given an in-principle nod to the allotment of 18 acres of additional land for the Pune International Airport. In the past too, he had given a green signal to allotment of 15.84 acres of Defence land, considering the expansion needs of the Pune airport. The fuel storage of the airport will be relocated to another three acres land. Officials from the Airport Authority and the Indian Air Force will execute this decision.”

During the meeting, various issues pending with the state government and the Pune Municipal Corporation for the further expansion of the airport were also discussed.

With the footfall at the Pune International Airport in Lohegaon increasing from 35 lakh to 55 lakh and due to increased flight movements, the expansion plans were mooted. There are also proposals for the expansion of the approach roads towards the airport.