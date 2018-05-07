Pune-Ahmedabad route: Linen trolleys roll into Duronto

The trolleys have been introduced on a pilot basis. Express The trolleys have been introduced on a pilot basis. Express

Continuing with its modernisation efforts, the Indian Railways has introduced “linen trolleys” for distributing bedding among passengers in air-conditioned coaches. The Pune-Ahmedabad Duronto is among the first trains to introduce the facility on a pilot basis. The trolleys have been put to use for the past couple of days.

“The trolleys are 90x36x75 cm in size. The carriage bag is detachable and hence can be washed from time to time. They are collapsible and can be fit inside the coach attendant’s cupboard. At a time, it can carry as many as 120 bedsheets. It also has a provision for brakes at the rear wheels for better control,” said Sunil Udasri, the Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railways.

Officials said now linen is carried and distributed by the attendants by hand. It is not only cumbersome for them but might also lead to dirtying of the bedsheets and towels before being handed over to passengers.

“The trolley might help us improve the cleanliness situation of the bedsheets. It will also improve the railways’ image as people may get a feel of airline service,” said another official.

Officials said very soon three other long-distance trains running from Pune — Pune-Howrah Duronto Express, Pune-Jammu Tawi Jhelum Express and Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Express — would get the

“linen trolley”.

‘Dirty bedrolls’ a persistent grievance

Complaints about dirty linen, like bedsheets, blankets and pillows, in trains operating from Pune are among the most frequently raised. There was a report last year that the Indian Railways was planning to introduce “daily washable blankets” designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). The blankets are not yet a reality.

On May 3, Shankar Mungeri, who was travelling in the Danapur-Pune Express, posted a picture of a visibly dirty blanket provided to him.

“After I posted a picture on Twitter. The DRM replied saying they will take care of it. But till the end of my journey, no replacement was provided,” said Mungeri. Mahesh Chand Jain, a passenger in the Pune-Indore Express, was forced to register a written complaint with the TTE after all bedrolls that reached his compartment were “unusable”.

“The problem wasn’t with me alone. The coach attendant did not bring even a single clean bedroll. All linens had been used and were very dirty. Even after my complaint to the TTE at Lonavala, nothing was done,” said Jain.

The railway administration, however, has said that the quality of washing has improved in the recent months.

