Pune: After students’ complaints, FDA intervention, SPPU to overhaul mess and canteen facilities

The refectory serves food to 1,200 students every day. The refectory serves food to 1,200 students every day.

A swanky new canteen building, decentralised kitchens, a functional mess in every hostel complex and a cap on the maximum number of students allowed to be served at the refectory: these are some of the items on the to-do-list of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), as it plans a complete overhaul of the food and mess facilities on campus.

The SPPU’s decision comes after the university administration received several complaints about the poor quality of food. Recently, a lizard was found in the food served to a student at Adarsh canteen, following which the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) had ordered the three canteens at the varsity to remain shut for a limited period, while it inspected the facilities further.

The FDA had also expressed serious concerns about the standard of hygiene in the food and mess facilities.

SPPU Vice-Chancellor Dr N R Karmalkar said the process of setting up a new canteen will not take too much time. “A two-storey canteen is already being built at the new social sciences building… the canteen is large and I am thinking of shifting the Aniket canteen there. I visit the site every few days… I think within two to three months, it will be completed,” he said.

The university also has several plans to ease the “pressure” on the refectory, which serves food to nearly 1,200 students.

Recently, a new canteen committee comprising experts from the food industry, FDA officials, the principal of a catering college and university officials, was constituted by the SPPU. One of the first recommendations made by the panel was to ease the load on the refectory.

“From 1,200, if we can bring the number down to 500 or 600, the quality of the food can be improved… We already have three mess facilities in hostels — two in the boys’ hostel and one in the girls’ hostel — but many times, students complain about poor food, because of which they come to the refectory. The plan is to see how we can strengthen the mess facilities, so that hostel residents eat all three meals there…,” he said.

From Sunday, a new contractor is expected to take charge of the mess in one of the boys’ hostels, after complaints of poor food quality and irregularity led to the shunting out of the last contractor.

One of the biggest changes initiated by the university may be the way the tender system operates. Often, mess contractors complain that it is not possible to provide good quality food with the meagre amount set by the university for one meal.

“We are thinking about a new system, in which a contractor is given one canteen and one mess to run together. We will set up canteens in a couple of more spots in the university… currently, I am looking at land and areas that are suitable. If we give the contractor one canteen and one mess, then he will make some profit from the canteen and is less likely to complain about subsidised food rates for the mess,” said Karmalkar.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App