Pune: After speeding car kills couple on bike, speed-breaker to be installed in Shahunagar area

In yet another mishap involving a two-wheeler, a couple was killed after a speeding car hit their bike in Shahunagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday morning. The couple — Anil Bandgar (55) and his wife Neelam (55) — sustained serious head injuries and were declared dead at YCM Hospital. The couple is survived by two daughters. The couple lived in Panthnagar locality of Jadhavwadi. “Anil Bandgar was taking his wife for her yoga classes on his two-wheeler when a speeding car hit their bike at Shahunagar chowk near Ashiyana Housing society,” said Balasaheb Waghere, a neighbour.

A local resident, Balaji Bhosale, said the car was travelling at a high speed. “It was apparently heading towards Chikhli… and the bike was taking a turn at Shahunagar chowk. As the car hit their two-wheeler, Anil and Neelam were flung some distance by the impact of the crash. The car also dragged the two-wheeler for quite a distance,” said Bhosale.

YCMH Medical Superintendent Manoj Deshmukh said both Anil and Neelam suffered severe head injuries in the accident.

The driver of the car was also injured and he has been hospitalised. He was apparently getting on the newly-built flyover at KSB chowk when the accident took place.

The police said a case of rash driving has been filed against the driver and action will be taken after he recovers.

According to local residents, the spot where the accident took place is an accident-prone one. “Almost every day, there is an accident at the spot. We have been demanding that speed-breakers be installed at the spot. But neither the PCMC officials nor traffic police have listened to our demand,” said Premchand Bhangale, secretary of Ashiyana Housing Society.

Residents of the society told Pune Newsline that the life of commuters on Shahunagar Road “remains under threat” all the time. “Every day, we hear the loud sound of vehicles colliding with each other… we rush out of our house, only to find somebody injured,” said Reshma Darekar, a housewife.

The agitated residents also spoke to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Joint City Engineer Rajan Patil and criticised the functioning of the civic body. “The PCMC is not bothered about the lives of the people,” said one of them. Patil told Pune Newsline that he had sent a team immediately to the spot, and a speed-breaker would be installed in a couple of days. “We will also put rumble strips to slow down the vehicles,” he said.

As many as 152 people have died in two-wheeler accidents in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad till November end, while 333 riders have been injured in such mishaps. Of these, more than 50 are in a vegetative state after they sustained serious head injuries.