Pune: After Rs 7.98 crore seized in new notes, CBI raids 40 places in city

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday conducted searches at 40 locations in Pune in connection with the seizure of Rs 7.98 crore in new currency notes from 15 lockers of the Worldwide Oilfield Machine in the Bank of Maharashtra’s Parvati branch on December 14.

CBI had registered a criminal offence against three persons, namely Sudhir Puranik, Director, Worldwide Oilfield Machine Private Limited, Pune, Mangesh Annachhatre, Chief Finance Officer of Worldwide Oilfield Machine Private Limited, Pune, and Satyen Gathani of Ishanya Hyundai Motors, Pune, in this case on Monday.

The CBI suspects that Gathani helped the other two get old currency notes converted into new ones. In a press release issued Friday, CBI stated, “It was alleged that the accused persons during November and December, 2016, entered into a criminal conspiracy with unknown officials of Banks and several private persons and illegally obtained new currency notes issued by the Reserve Bank of India to the tune of Rs 7,97,95,500 including 39,893 new currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination and 19 new notes of Rs 500 denomination from unknown banks, thereby cheating the government. Searches were conducted at 40 places in Pune including residential and office premises of the accused persons and others which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. Further investigation is in progress.”

According to the website of the Worldwide Oilfield Machine, the company is headquartered in Texas, USA, and also has its presence at eight locations, including Pune, in the field of oil and gas equipment manufacturing.