Pune: After report about ‘unsafe & unhygienic’ women’s toilet at labour office, minister sanctions funds for a new one

Days after The Indian Express reported on the lack of a proper women’s toilet in the Additional Labour Commissioner’s office, State Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar has made a special budgetary sanction for the construction of a women’s toilet in the premises.

The sanction came after an inspection of the premises, conducted by the labour department a few days ago, revealed the sorry condition of the women’s toilet, Patil Nilangekar told The Indian Express. “… Orders have been issued to take the necessary steps,” he said.

On January 11, The Indian Express had highlighted the absence of a functional woman’s toilet in the office. Both employees and visitors had complained about the unhygienic and unsafe toilet, which didn’t even have a latch. The wall of the bathroom also had gaping holes, they said. Located on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway, the office has about 30 women employees and is visited by many others.

“The additional labour commissioner’s office has been directed to ensure that work on the new toilet is undertaken on an urgent basis,” said Patil Nilangekar. On January 10, women employees of the Additional Labour Commissioner’s office had gone on a flash strike to protest against the absence of a proper toilet.

Many had told The Indian Express that they had to visit the mall across the road to use the toilet located there.

