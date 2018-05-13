Pune: After public outrage over encroachment and deforestation, PMC commissioner visits site

Commissioner of PMC, Saurabh Rao, visited the Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary in Yerawada on Saturday to review the situation on ground.(Pavan Khengre) Commissioner of PMC, Saurabh Rao, visited the Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary in Yerawada on Saturday to review the situation on ground.(Pavan Khengre)

Following public outrage over encroachment and deforestation at the Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, Pune Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao visited the park on Saturday to review the ground situation. Over the last few weeks, local residents had been drawing attention to the issues by conducting cleanliness drives at the park.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation will prohibit illegal cutting of trees and ensure that the area is well-protected from other illegal activities. It is our responsibility to protect the trees and protect the river and we will not pass off our duty,” said Rao, addressing more than 100 people, including children, from various social and environment protection groups — Swachh Kalyani Nagar, Swachh Pune, Swachh Bharat, National Society for Clean Cities and Clean River Society.

“We have been told that prompt action will be taken to help the residents clean the place. We are hoping that the place will be rejuvenated into its natural form and it will once again be a spot for bird watching,” said Meghna Baphna, member of Swachh Kalyani Nagar.

Taking cognisance of the complaints filed by local activists regarding construction by private builders near the floodline, Rao said he will take full responsibility to protect the river. “Though, technically, it is the Irrigation Department that marks the blue and red floodlines, the PMC and the Irrigation Department will take joint responsibility of the issue and ensure that the riverbed is protected,” he added.

Drawn over the riverbed, blue and red floodlines are imaginary lines marked on the basis of floods that have happened in the last 25 and 100 years, respectively.

“If the government can allow Panchshil Group to undertake construction next to the riverbed, why shouldn’t the farmers who hold land near the river be allowed to use it,” asked Sameer Nikham, president of Clean River Society. Rao assured Nikham that legal action would be taken by the PMC.

Panchshil Group is a construction company that was recently served a notice by the municipality for allegedly razing 500 trees inside the sanctuary. Rao also took notice of the fact that the site does not have guards deployed at the entrance who can prevent illegal intrusion in the area.

The bird sanctuary, which does not even have a proper board, shares a common entrance with Amarnath Hindu Smashan Bhumi in Yerawada.

