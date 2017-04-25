Pune: After ‘missing’ records report, PCMC officials submit 14 bags full of files

The audit chief said they were still in the process of finding out the exact worth of the files produced before them. (Express File Photo) The audit chief said they were still in the process of finding out the exact worth of the files produced before them. (Express File Photo)

The Civil Works Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday stepped forward to return as many as 14 bags full of official files and documents. This follows the directives issued by the PCMC standing committee chairperson Seema Savale to produce files and documents declared as “missing” by audit officials.

“Today, we have received 14 bags from the Civil Works Department which contain various files sought by us,” said PCMC audit chief Padmashree Taldekar.

The audit chief said that after Monday’s Pune Newsline report, there was commotion in her office.

“Officials contended that they had submitted the relevant files. But the fact is that we never received them. But, today, we received 14 bags containing the non-produced files,” Taldekar said.

The audit chief said they were still in the process of finding out the exact worth of the files produced before them. Sources close to PCMC standing committee chief Seema Savale said files related to around Rs 200 crore expenditure have been submitted by the Civil Works Department. However, Taldekar said they would reveal the figure by Tuesday. Audit officials said until the files are produced before them, they are declared as “missing”.

On Monday, Pune Newsline had reported that despite the panel chief’s directives, not a single department — out of 144 departments — had bothered to produce any file before the audit department.

Two weeks back, Savale had issued directives to the PCMC officials to submit files and relevant papers sought by the audit department.

Savale had said that she would be forced to fine the officials Rs 25,000 each if they failed to do.

Savale’s directives had come after the audit chief Padmashree Taldekar tabled the audit report for 2010-2015 before the standing committee. “I am serious about taking action against errant officials. Now that the Civil Works Department has made a beginning, I hope other departments will follow suit,” Savale said.

The audit report pointed out that files related to Rs 800 crore during a five-year period of NCP rule — from 2010 to 2015 — had not been produced by officials despite repeated reminders. Similarly, the audit chief said files from 1982 to 2010 amounting to Rs 600 crore have not been produced before them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now