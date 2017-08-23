Pune: After hospitals, now civic survey finds mosquito-breeding sites in colleges

PMC’s health department has pulled up 15 educational institutions and issued warning notices. (File) PMC’s health department has pulled up 15 educational institutions and issued warning notices. (File)

As part of its ongoing survey to detect potential mosquito-breeding sites, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s health department has pulled up 15 educational institutions and issued warning notices. Among these, breeding sites were found at S P College, Sinhgad technical college, Hirabai Desai college, K J College, Raja Dhanrajgirji Junior college and others.

According to the PMC data, from January this year, there has been a total of 834 suspected dengue cases out of which 220 have tested positive for the virus. Another 182 cases have tested positive for chikungunya. Two deaths have been suspected due to dengue but an audit committee will confirm the cause, according to PMC health officials.

When contacted, Dr Kalpana Baliwant, in-charge of the insect control department of PMC, said fines have also been collected from the respective colleges. “The breeding sites were mainly found at water tanks, containers used for various educational projects, lids, chambers and scrap materials,” Baliwant said.

A fine of Rs 10,000 was levied from S P College and when contacted Dr Dilip Seth, principal S P College, said they had taken up an awareness campaign to prevent breeding sites. At Singhad technical college , principal Dr A V Deshpande said care of students was of prime concern. “We are taking utmost measures to prevent breeding sites,” he said.

According to Baliwant, a survey of 15 colleges was undertaken including B J Medical College, MIT, VIT, Savitribai Vidyalaya and others. We have issued warning notices to all the colleges to destroy potential breeding sites and even imposed fines on a few of them.

While Deccan College has been listed along with others where potential breeding sites were found, when contacted C V Joshi, Registrar of Deccan College, said they had not received any notice from the PMC to the effect. “We have not received any notice and no survey has been carried out here,” Joshi said.

Earlier, notices were sent to 34 civic-run hospitals and dispensaries, and 24 private ones. “Dengue is endemic in the city and these measures are being taken not only to create awareness but help the community take an initiative to keep their surroundings clean. From this week, a door-to-door survey is also being taken up,” Baliwant said.

From June 19 to August 19, a total of 5,044 notices have been issued to private properties, building constructions, hospitals, educational institutions and others and a fine of Rs 2.3 lakh has been collected from 442 properties, building constructions, hospitals, educational institutions and others.

