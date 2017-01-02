Adventure Challenge Cup 2016-17: Victorious Army adventure team felicitated

Army Adventure Challenge Cup is a prestigious triathlon competition which takes place once every two years. Army Adventure Challenge Cup is a prestigious triathlon competition which takes place once every two years.

A felicitation ceremony for the adventure team of the Southern Command, which won the prestigious Army Adventure Challenge Cup 2016-17 held around mid December at Yingkiong, Arunachal Pradesh, was organised at the Command headquarters here on Saturday. Lt Gen PM Hariz, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command, felicitated and congratulated the entire team led by Lieutenant Praveen Kumar and Lieutenant Shubhendra Jha on the victory.

Army Adventure Challenge Cup is a prestigious triathlon competition which takes place once every two years. Two teams from every Army command participate in the event. The adventure challenge involves a grueling cycling, running and white water rafting race of a total distance of 50 kilometre testing the endurance, speed, skills, mental resolve and determination of team members.

Team A with core nucleus of Madras Engineer Group and Centre, Bengaluru under the leadership of Lieutenant Praveen Kumar and Naik D R Ravi lifted the overall first Army Adventure Challenge Cup trophy along with the best score in cycling and rafting. Team B with core nucleus of Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Belgaum under Lieutenant Shubhendra Jha and Sep Rajesyam Ade lifted the overall second runners up trophy. Sapper Gurvinder of Team B emerged as the best runner and N K Devappa of Team A as third best in cycling.