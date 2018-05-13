Pune academy to facilitate employment for 1 lakh MP youth

A Pune-based skill development and employment institute, Yashaswi Academy, has signed an agreement with the Madhya Pradesh government to provide employment to youths in the state.

The agreement, which was signed on May 11, will facilitate jobs through personality development workshop, counselling sessions and employment fairs. This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between state government and a private institute under the government of India’s skill development policy.

