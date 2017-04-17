Pune: Abusive husband beaten to death by wife and in-laws, say cops

A 29-year-old property dealer, who allegedly harassed his wife and in-laws, was beaten to death by them late Saturday night in Nigdi, police said on Sunday. According to the Nigdi police, the deceased, identified as Petrous John Mantode, had come to attack his wife and in-laws with a cement block on the night of the incident. Police said Petrous was an alcoholic and had even threatened to kill his wife and daughter recently.

The incident took place at the house of Petrous’s in-laws, where his wife Christina had been living for the last couple of years, said the police.

The two have been married for five years, but Christina started living separately because Mantode allegedly harassed her and her parents, added an officer.

Mantode, who dealt in property, also worked as a plumbing contractor and a recovery agent for a private company, while Christina has recently started working for a call centre.

Since the two started living together, Mantode’s alcoholism had allegedly worsened and he had also recently created a ruckus in front of Christina’s office.

Assistant Inspector Sujit Pawar of Nigdi police station said, “Late on Saturday, Mantode went to his in-laws’ house and started hurling abuses. He had brought with him a cement block and chilli powder. When Christina’s father Suryakant Borde came to the door, Mantode threw the block at him but he dodged.”

“He continued creating a ruckus. Christina and Suryakant hit him with the same cement block and her mother Lucia beat him with a stick. Suryakant went on to hit Mantode with a plumbing spanner, which Mantode had in his car. He sustained severe injuries and died. We have arrested Christina and her parents on charges of murder,” added Pawar.

