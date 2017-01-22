Pune: A tough, bumpy ride to Sinhagad fort

Most of the 10-km stretch is full of potholes. Arul Horizon Most of the 10-km stretch is full of potholes. Arul Horizon

A ride along the road that leads to the famous Sinhagad Fort is not a smooth one. Over 70 per cent of the 10-km stretch, from the toll booth till the fort, is uneven, broken and full of potholes in many places.

Hemant More, Round Forest Officer, admitted that the road is in bad shape and in urgent need of repair. “The road was constructed three years ago and its condition has deteriorated in the last three monsoons. It was constructed by the PWD. We have contacted the department and as soon as the civic elections are over, we will take up the matter on priority basis,” said More.

Another forest official, who did not wish to be named, said a number of visitors have complained about the bad road in the last few months.

Milind Moghe, who recently visited the Fort with his three friends, said, “We usually come to Sinhagad on our motorcycles. On a bike, it’s easier to maneuver the broken patches and circumvent them, but when one is in a car, it’s difficult. This time we drove to the fort but because of the bad road, it took us longer to reach it, as we had to slow down every now and then.”

The fort, one of the most-visited tourist spots near Pune, is located in Atkarwadi village. It attracts between 500 to 700 visitors on weekdays and nearly 3,000 visitors on weekends.

The number of visitors is higher during monsoon, when the fort is surrounded by lush greenery.

Due to the increasing number of visitors to the Fort, forest officials had introduced a rule in 2015: any visitor who stays longer than three hours at the fort will be charged a fine of Rs 100 for the first two extra hours. If s/he stays beyond the two extra hours, then Rs 200 would be charged as fine.

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been carrying out repair work at the fort since a few months.