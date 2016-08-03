Pune: A prayer from the heart, for the donor who gave him new life

Anwar Khan Anwar Khan

IT HAS been a year since a heart from Pune has been flown to Mumbai for a team of surgeons to transplant the organ from a brain dead 42-year-old woman to 22-year-old Anwar Khan.

“I feel I am the luckiest person today. This woman is like my saviour – she is in my prayers every day and thanks to all the doctors, I have received a second lease of life,” Khan told The Indian Express.

“I have now taken admission in first year B Com and also work part time repairing computers and mobiles,” Anwar, who stays at Badlapur in Mumbai said. With the doctor’s advice, Anwar has also been jogging regularly and also goes to the gym. “My family is so grateful that we have been trying to meet the donor family from Pune. The authorities, however, have not allowed us to do so. We will, however, try again,” Anwar said. Anwar had passed Std 12 and was studying a course in animation when he was detected with a heart ailment. “I had to give up both the course and my job as I had become weak,” said Anwar who has four brothers and one sister.

Cardiac surgeons – Pune-based Dr Sanjeev Jadhav, who was involved in the successful heart retrieval at Jehangir hospital, and Dr Anvay Mulay, who performed the transplant at Fortis hospital in Mumbai, created history with the first such heart transplant in Maharashtra on August 3.

In the US, heart transplant is the fourth-most common transplant operation with over 2,200 cases per year. However, in India, it is slowly picking up with the first heart transplant recorded a year ago in Maharashtra. Since then, as many as 23 heart transplants have been performed in the state.

At present, there are five hospitals – Jaslok, Fortis, Kokilaben Ambani, Jupiter and Asian Heart (all in Mumbai) – which are conducting heart transplants. Pune has sent four hearts – three to Mumbai and one to Delhi, Dr Aarti Gokhale, central coordinator of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre, Western Zone said.

On August 5 to felicitate the donor families, Fortis hospital has planned to set up a wall offering their tribute. When contacted Dr Mulay, cardiovascular surgeon said that they wanted to felicitate the donor families who they now call ‘angels of hope’. “We have also planned a health and education programme for families whose relatives or children are suffering from heart failure but can now find new hope,” said Dr Mulay.

Dr Sanjeev Jadhav said the man had been suffering from cardiomyopathy and was on the waiting list. “The real hero was the 42 year old woman and her family who decided to donate her organs. The heart reached Mumbai from Pune in 90 minutes. There was perfect coordination between the team of doctors, police who set up the green corridor and Air Force authorities who provided the chopper,” said Gokhale.

Now, drones to transport hearts within Mumbai?

In an ambitious move, drones will be used to transport hearts in Mumbai. “We are actively pursuing this project and working together with students of IIT Powai to help us in this effort. Traffic authorities and commuters at large have been extremely helpful in setting up green corridors and have tolerated the inconvenience caused. However, we now hope to use the drone technology to ensure a quicker and hasslefree transport for the heart,” Dr Anvay Mulay, chief cardiovascular surgeon at Fortis hospital said.

