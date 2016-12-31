Pune: A few metres away, a fire station with no staff

MNS corporator Vasant More alleged that the new fire station at Kondhwa was inaugurated in a hurry, without ensuring whether there was adequate staff or firefighting equipment. (Source: Arul Horizon) MNS corporator Vasant More alleged that the new fire station at Kondhwa was inaugurated in a hurry, without ensuring whether there was adequate staff or firefighting equipment. (Source: Arul Horizon)

The death of six employees at a bakery in Kondhwa on Friday has raised questions about the failure of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to deploy staff and firefighting equipment at a civic fire station, located only a few metres from the site of the fire. The newly-constructed fire station of the PMC was inaugurated over 10 days ago, on December 19, but it does not have any fire tender or staff appointed by the civic administration.

Confirming that there was no staff or fire tender at the station, PMC’s fire department chief Prashant Ranpise said, “There is a manpower crunch in the fire department. The fire station is new and we have to appoint staffers… new fire tenders also have to be bought,” he said.

However, MNS corporator Vasant More alleged that the new fire station at Kondhwa was inaugurated in a hurry, without ensuring whether there was adequate staff or firefighting equipment.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had inaugurated the station… in spite of that, there’s no staff or equipment at the station. Had the fire station been functional, the response time for the rescue operation would have been shorter and lives could have been saved,” he said.

More also claimed that there was no need to inaugurate the fire station in a hurry, and it was merely an exercise to “show-off”. He said on the day of the inauguration, there were a few staffers as well as a fire engine at the station, but the station stopped being functional soon.

“Officers of the civic fire department and local elected representative, who pushed for the inauguration, should face action for hurrying up the matter, without any preparations to make it functional,” he said.

The PMC administration, on the other hand, said Fadnavis was supposed to inaugurate various civic projects in Kondhwa area on December 19, including the fire station, but he only inaugurated a civic school building and addressed a rally that day.