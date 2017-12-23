Pune: 86 government agencies join hands to prevent dengue and chikungunya

The panel will work towards checking the spread of diseases The panel will work towards checking the spread of diseases

As many as 86 government institutions came together on Friday to discuss ways and means to prevent dengue and chikungunya. Dr Sheetal Teli Ugale, Additional Municipal Commissioner, held the meeting at which Dr Vaishali Jadhav and Dr Kalpana Baliwant from the medical department of PMC were present. Each organisation was asked to check the mosquito menace on their premises and take efforts to destroy breeding sites. This year, a total of 1,670 cases of dengue have been confirmed in Pune, according to PMC officials.

A majority of the cases was from August to November, Dr Baliwant said. There were another 942 chikungunya cases this year. Baliwant said that a mosquito abatement committee, as per the guidelines of the national vector borne disease control programme, has been set up and representatives of government institutions like PMPML, BSNL, scientific institutions and others in Pune were being encouraged to get involved .

Information on dengue cases is obtained after doctors visit clinics and hospitals and collect data. Dengue has been made a notifiable disease so that civic authorities can immediately take preventive and containment measures to prevent any outbreak. This mosquito abatement committee will now work towards checking the spread of the disease and ensure that the mosquito breeding sites are destroyed, Baliwant added.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App