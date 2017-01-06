Pune: 7th BCS at MIT Kothrud from January 17-19

MIT campus. MIT campus.

The seventh edition of the Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS) will be held from January 17 to 19 at the MIT campus in Kothrud and about 10,000 students from across the country are expected to participate in the annual event. The student parliament aims at channelising the youth towards the strengthening of democracy and tackling issues related to nation-building. In its seventh edition, the BCS will host prominent personalities from different walks of life providing their views on a range of topics regarding India’s progress and development as an emerging global power.

While Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is the chief guest of the event, the list of dignitaries expected to attend and address students includes Indo-American Grammy Award Winning Composer, Music Producer Ricky Kej, Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, eminent scientist Raghunath Mashelkar, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for power, coal, mines and renewable energy, MP and actor Manoj Tiwari, leader of the Maratha Andolan Swati Nakhate, former Chief Election Commissioner of India N. Gopalaswami, Swami Ramdev amongst others.

Besides dialogue with students, a number of awards like the Lifetime Achievement award, ideal Chief Minister award, and many such awards will be distributed at the BCS. MLAs from 16 states will also be awarded for Best Performance of Parliamentary Practice. There is a separate session called the ‘youth to youth connect’ that is a platform for various groups of youngsters for exchange of ideas and put forth their views.

Rahul Karad, founder of the Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad said, “We started this programme in 2011 with a view to get the youth together on one platform. The exchange of ideas will take place on serious ongoing issues of the country. It is the largest classroom in India to evolve future political leaders”.