Pune: 61-yr-old loses Rs 1.96L after fake call

A 61-year-old businessman from Sahakarnagar lost Rs 1.96 lakh to online tricksters who took his personal information from him through a fake call and later spent the money to buy plane tickets. The incident has taken place in July and August last year and an FIR was registered after he had approached Sahakarnagar police station recently. As per the complaint filed by Hemant Patki, he got a call on July 22 last year and the caller asked his personal information and some other detail. In the coming one month, Patki lost Rs 1,96,951 to purchase of plane tickets. Inspector AT Waghmale of Sahakarnagar police is probing the case further. ENS

