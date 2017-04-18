Pune: 6 minors among 12 booked under MCOCA by cops

In a first, the Pune city police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against minor boys. Police have invoked MCOCA against dreaded criminal Siraj Amir Qureshi (45) and 11 members, including six minor boys, associated with his gang. Police had arrested Siraj for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old, Yogiraj Shivraj Khandale of Khadki, following a past dispute, on March 31.

Police had also detained a suspect, Sunny Vijay Andy of Anand Park (Dhanori Road), for questioning in this case. But the duo fled from the lock-up of Khadki police by cutting the iron grille with some hard object in the afternoon of April 9. A fresh case was registered against them at the Khadki police station under section 224 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, senior police inspector Suhas Bhosale of Khadki police station and two constables on duty at the lock-up were suspended for dereliction of duty in this case. Joint Commissioner of Police Sunil Ramanand said that all legal issues were checked before invoking MCOCA against the minors. Meanwhile, in the last two years, Ramanand has invoked MCOCA against about 250 criminals associated with 32 gangs in the city.

