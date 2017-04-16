Pune: 59-bed neonatal intensive care unit to be inaugurated at Sassoon today

A Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Level III of B J Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital Pune will be inaugurated on Sunday. The 59-bed NICU will be inaugurated by Girish Mahajan, minister for medical education and Girish Bapat, district guardian minister.

NICU plays a critical role in reducing neonatal and infant mortality rate, Dr Ajay Chandanwale, Dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital said. The NICU at Sassoon General Hospital is one of the busiest units of Western Maharashtra catering almost 5,000 critically sick babies per year, free of cost. NICU at Sassoon General Hospital is the only urban tertiary care referral centre in Pune.

Private NICUs are generally expensive and out of reach for poor and middle class people, Dr Sandhya Khadse, Head of the Paediatrics department, B J Medical College, said.

Finolex Industries and Mukul Madhav Foundation along with Shreemant Dagdusheth HalwaiTrust, Pune have come forward to provide high quality, free Level III neonatal intensive care to sick newborn babies.

